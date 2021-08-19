It was announced earlier this week that rapper Eminem would be portraying the infamous "White Boy Rick" on BMF, the upcoming series from STARZ. The Detroit legend will reportedly appear in an episode that was directed by 50 Cent, who is the executive producer of the show.

As the hip-hop community continues sharing its excitement over Eminem's upcoming acting role, the real-life "White Boy Rick," whose real name is Richard Wershe Jr., has spoken out about the rapper portraying him on-screen.



Sean Gardner/Getty Images

"Of course, it's Eminem so that's an honor to have him portray me in a series," says the man, who earned his nickname from his days as a young teenager, working as an informant for the FBI before getting busted for drug trafficking. "He was actually one of the first people that was looking at doing the movie about me so it's pretty cool that later down the line, he gets to take on this role."

Rick says that he's been supportive of Big Meech for a minute, wearing a "Free Big Meech" shirt when he was released from prison last year. "I don't believe anyone should get thirty years for a non-violent crime," he said. BMF is a series based on Big Meech and his drug enterprise.

When asked what kind of advice he would give to Eminem for the role, Rick said that he doesn't think he needs to give the rapper any tips, claiming that he's a professional and will do a great job. "Everything he does, he does very well," he said. "His music, it speaks for itself. He's an icon, he's a legend. This, for him, will be a small thing. I think he'll kill it whatever he does."