50 Cent's building a solid reputation as a television executive these days. The success of Power and its spin-offs have played a significant role in STARZ recent success while BMF is slowly becoming one of the most addictive series on the network.

Unfortunately for Fif, there could be some major changes happening in the near future as Lionsgate explores options to either sell or launch a spin-off of Starz, per The Hollywood Reporter. Executives at Lionsgate revealed that they were considering branching off following the reveal of its quarterly reveal.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"On November 2, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the Company’s management team to explore potential capital markets alternatives for its Media Networks business (STARZ) including, but not limited to, a full or partial spin-off, split-off, issuance of a tracking stock or other transactions,” a regulatory filing reads.

This, of course, did not sit well with 50 Cent, especially since the success of STARZ is tied to the numerous series that he produces. The rapper took to Instagram on Friday where he shared a screenshot of The Market Watch's article on the news. "No Raising Kanan, No BMF, what do you think made their stock jump ? I gave them two hits back to back Smh," he wrote. "These people be crazy, smart as hell but no common sense."





In the comment section, the rapper revealed his intentions to potentially buy the network out. "I'm gonna look into buying the STARZ network," he added.

His rift with STARZ and Lionsgate extended to Sunday morning when the latest episode of BMF didn't air. At the wee hours of the morning, Fif revealed that the show would not be coming on this week, adding that he was off the Internet until then. "I'm out til next week Saturday 12am because the shit people are gonna say when they find out BMF is not coming on this week," he wrote with a facepalm emoji before encouraging people to catch up with previous episodes.





As fans anticipate Lamar's next move, 50 Cent made his feelings about Starz abundantly clear after they apparently pushed the episode back. The rapper accused them of putting up episode 7 before removing it from their platform. What's worse is that this would've been the episode that Fif directed.

"Starz is a shit show, they better sell it fast. They put the fucking BMF show on, then took it down. what network does shit like that? They just ruined the anticipation of The episode i directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore," he added.

Episode 7 of BMF is expected to drop on Nov. 14th. Keep your eyes peeled for that.





