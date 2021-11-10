The infamous White Boy Rick, real name Rick Wershe Jr., has issued a statement with his reaction to Eminem's cameo in the latest episode of BMF, which leaked on Sunday. The rapper stars in a scene as the former informant, looking unrecognizable in 50 Cent's directorial debut.

While the episode will only be officially released next week, it was accidentally leaked on the STARZ app on Sunday. Executive producer 50 Cent is upset about the leak, and he's even considering purchasing the network to ensure he has more control over this sort of thing in the future.

A few months ago, when Fiddy revealed that Eminem would be making a cameo in the show as White Boy Rick, the recently-freed Detroit native issued a statement and said, "It's Eminem so that's an honor to have him portray me in a series. He was actually one of the first people that was looking at doing the movie about me so it's pretty cool that later down the line, he gets to take on this role."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Now that photos have been released of Em as White Boy Rick, Wershe Jr. exchanged text messages with VladTV, where he sang the rapper's praises again.

"Eminem is awesome! And it was an honor! Detroit!!!" said Rick when asked for a comment about Em's cameo in BMF.

Check out photos below of the rapper as White Boy Rick. Did you catch the episode on the STARZ app before it was removed?





