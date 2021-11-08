50 Cent is enraged at the STARZ network, which messed up the launch of his proudest directorial moment on Sunday night. After the latest episode of BMF went live for approximately three hours, the show's executive producer claims that STARZ removed access to the episode, and now Fiddy is considering putting in an offer to buy the entire network.

Taking to Instagram following the tremendous mix-up on STARZ's part, 50 said operations at the network are a "shit show." He went on to share images of Eminem, who made a cameo in the episode as White Boy Rick, looking unrecognizable in the process.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"Episode 7 of BMF is the best work i have done directing to date. I’m disappointed that STARZ handled this so poorly," wrote Fif. "I used my personal relationships to make things happen they couldn’t have made happen. @eminem thank you for doing this for me. I love you bro, you know i’m rolling wit you till the wheels fall off."

In a follow-up post, 50 gave more insight into what happened with STARZ, revealing, "They called and told me they wanted to hold episode 7 back a week so We can roll right into GHOST Nov 21. I said cool i like that idea. Then these shit head people put the fucking episode out for 3 hours then take it down. This is not ok, when I get uncomfortable i make everybody uncomfortable now who getting fired? until you figure that out don’t call my phone respectfully."

How do you think this will play out?