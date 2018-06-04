White Boy Rick
- LifeWhite Boy Rick Arrested, Ex-Gangster Reportedly Punched Woman After Saying Wrong Name During SexRick's alleged victim is his girlfriend, though her name remains unknown at this time.By Hayley Hynes
- TV50 Cent Reveals How He De-Aged Eminem To Play White Boy Rick In "BMF"50 Cent details the technology used to make 49-year-old Eminem look like a teenager for his role as White Boy Rick in "BMF." By Aron A.
- TV"White Boy Rick" Shares New Statement On Eminem Playing Him In "BMF""White Boy Rick" reacts after Eminem portrays him in the latest episode of "BMF."By Alex Zidel
- TV"White Boy Rick" Reacts To Eminem Portraying Him In "BMF"Richard Wershe Jr., AKA "White Boy Rick," is honored that Eminem will be portraying him in "BMF."By Alex Zidel
- TVEminem To Play "White Boy Rick" In 50 Cent's New Show "BMF"Eminem will star as "White Boy Rick" in the upcoming "BMF" series.By Alex Zidel
- Crime"White Boy Rick" Richard Wershe Jr. Hits Detroit PD With $100M LawsuitRichard Wershe Jr., the inspiration behind the film "White Boy Rick," is taking Detroit police to court for forcing him to be an informant for the department as a teenager.
By Aron A.
- MusicYG Cast In Upcoming Drama "Tuscaloosa" Set In Alabama In 1972YG lands another acting gig.By Aron A.
- SocietyReal Life “White Boy Rick” To Be Released From Prison Earlier Than Expected: ReportHe's scheduled to be released on November 25, 2020, after decades in prison.By Chantilly Post
- Life"The Predator" Opens Up At No. 1 Domestically"The Predator" brings in $24M.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentMatthew McConaughey Stars In "White Boy Rick," True Story Of The Youngest Street Hustler"White Boy Rick" is another anticipated watch that's coming soon.By Chantilly Post