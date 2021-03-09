We're far from being "bored in the house and in the house bored" under quarantine like we were this time last year when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the world to undergo a lockdown. There are still restrictions in place, but we're finding ourselves adjusting to our new normal. There have been a few ideas created during quarantine that have developed into money-makers, including Verzuz, but now that we're no longer under lockdown, 50 Cent doesn't quite see the continued purpose of the music-centered online show.



Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty Images

The Rap mogul sat down with The Morning Hustle where he discussed his potential participation in the series after Fat Joe recently stated he'd only do a Verzuz if it was with Fif. "I thought Verzuz was something we did when we was stuck in the house. Look, as soon as we got out of the house and we come back outside, I was like, Verzuz didn't make sense to me," said Fif. One of the hosts suggested that maybe artists can take Verzuz on the road and make money that way, but 50 Cent wasn't convinced.

"The reason why—the Verzuz part, to me, because of how it came, I looked at it like...Verzuz showed up and was the hottest thing. I was paying attention to it and watching it like everybody else. This is when D-Nice is like, the only DJ on the planet, right?" he added with a laugh. "This is like, COVID, this is crazy, what are we doing, we're just looking and trying to figure out what we're doing next."

"Soon as we come back outside I'm like, I don't know why we're still doing [Verzuz]. I think when they did the Jeezy, Gucci Mane [Verzuz], I think that that was desperation on Jeezy's part trying to sell a record." When asked if he felt as if the promotion ploy worked, Fif answered, "No, the record didn't sell."

"But I think that's what that was leading up to it because they looked at how much a catalog would sell and how much exposure you'll have 'cause he was releasing a record at that point. Other than that, I don't know why you would do that." Check out the clip, and 50 Cent's full interview with The Morning Hustle below.