The Game previously said that he "wouldn't even entertain" doing a Verzuz battle if he wasn't standing across the room from 50 Cent, but the people have spoken and it looks like Fiddy's most proposed face-off would actually be against Ja Rule. Nothing is confirmed right now, and Ja Rule isn't confident that it ever will come to life, claiming that he'd rather meet the rapper in a boxing ring, but Vivica A. Fox is seemingly ready to get involved and get it all set up.

On a recent episode of Cocktails With Queens, Vivica said that she doesn't have any issues with her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent, speaking about his Verzuz options and offering to help organize the battle against Ja Rule.



Evan Agostini/Getty Images

As she explains, Ja and 50 started off as friends but they ended up becoming bitter rivals. Their feud has lasted for years, and Vivica thinks that the perfect way to end this year would be to have them fight it out and determine, once and for all, who has the better hits.

"If that happens, people would show up in droves," said Vivica about a potential face-off between Ja and Fif. "The Game was 50's artist so it's not bad but if you really want to end a beef that would be epic, that would be Ja Rule and 50 Cent. We can end our beef too. I have no beef with him, I got none, none. The queens can hook it up."

Do you think we'll ever get to a point where 50 Cent and Ja Rule squash their beef on the main stage of Verzuz?