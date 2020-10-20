The second season of Verzuz is upon us, but until the powers that be give us more information about what to expect, we'll just have to make do with the mysterious posts from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The pandemic made 2020 a cluster as everyone globally grasped at some sense of normalcy, but one thing that seemed to bring people together was music. DJs spun in late-night jam sessions, artists performed at-home concerts, and Verzuz matched up some of our favorite entertainers in a way that had never been done before. Plenty of artists have thrown their hats into the ring as they've called for their turn on Verzuz, including T.I. who recently engaged in a war of words with 50 Cent.



It's unclear if the two music icons will face off on the popular online series, but T.I. spoke with The Breakfast Club about his motivation behind the request. "Don't let nobody talk you out of your victory. If you lose, let it be because you showed up and got beat. Don't beat yourself [and] don't let nobody else beat you with they opinion," said T.I.

The rap mogul spoke directly about trolls and naysayers who came after his catalog once he challenged Fif. "There were people who said, 'Who's ever asked to put on T.I.?' Yo mama. And that n*gga that thought enough of her to nut in her. That's who said, 'Let's play some T.I.' They only feel that way because in their young lives, what have I done beside from be on their television and social activism." While we await news on T.I.'s potential Verzuz appearance, check out his interview below.