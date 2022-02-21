50 Cent is expanding his resume, once again. As Deadline reports, the 46-year-old is stepping into the superhero realm with his latest role as producer on a live-action film based on DC Comics' Xerø via his G-Unit Film and Television company.

The movie will tell the story of a Black government assassin who "weaponizes invisibility by disguising himself as a white man to blend anonymously into the exotic Casino Royale haunts of the international elite," and will focus on "telling the story of his moral awakening and the life-and-death perils it presents."

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Should the film succeed, Fif has plans to turn the project into a complete on-screen franchise. "There’s no one better than Christopher Priest to bring G-Unit Film & Television into the world of comic book superheroes," the "Candy Shop" rapper admired the story's creator.

"Watch as we build Xerø into a franchise alongside Christopher and Color Farm Media. I can’t wait for the world to meet Trane Walker in an all-new way," the New Yorker said.

For his part, Priest has also expressed excitement about working with 50 Cent and co-producers Joseph Illidge, Ben Arnon, and Erika Alexander. "Xerø depicts a slow-moving car wreck at the intersection of race and class," he revealed.

"The commonality of struggle represented by the life experiences of Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, G-Unit Film & Television and Color Farm assure a broad depth of first-hand appreciation for that delicate balance. It’s exciting to be working together to create this new world."

According to HipHopDX, Priest claimed the rights to Xerø from DC Comics back in 2008 – he has been called a "master storyteller" by co-producer Alexander, with Illidge adding that "Xerø is the perfect action hero for our times in a story that is equal parts James Bond and James Baldwin."

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on 50 Cent's latest film endeavours.

[Via] [Via]