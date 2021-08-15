50 Cent says that Remy Martin is afraid of him, amidst a lawsuit that alleges the legendary rapper's Sire Spirits company infringed upon their “trade-dress and design-patent rights in its jewel-shaped glass cognac bottle design.”

"They are afraid of me already Branson Cognac is the new wave," 50 wrote on Instagram, Saturday. "REMY is #2 Behind Henny and worried about Branson Smh i’m just getting started. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

In the post, 50 brazenly included pictures of both bottles of Remy Martin and his own Branson Cognac.



Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

50 also posted a video filmed in Minneapolis at a liquor store with the caption, "It was lit last night No Remy in sight."

In their lawsuit, Remy Martin referenced the “near exact reproduction” of its bottle, which plays a role in their “extensive advertising, promotion, and sales over the past 35 years.” The company also says that both consumers and media outlets have pointed out the "striking" similarities.

The company describes their own Centaure de Diamont bottle's “circular array of raised flat and angled quadrilateral facets.”

In addition to operating his cognac brand, 50 Cent is also serving as an executive producer on Starz's Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Check out 50's recent antics on Instagram below.

