These are strange times, even in the rap game. Look no further than a strange narrative that has picked up steam of late, one that seems to suggest that Eminem has no place in hip-hop culture. Despite everything that Slim Shady has brought to the table, whether casting local Detroit rappers like Marv Won and Quest McCody as 8 Mile extras, to signing rappers like 50 Cent, Obie Trice, D12, and even Griselda, there are some who remain eager to discredit him entirely.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Case in point, a recent Clubhouse conversation that ultimately led to Royce Da 5'9" putting Dave Mays in check over his blatant disrespect is but one of many ongoing discussions surrounding Em's place in hip-hop. And with haters appearing to get even more emboldened of late, perhaps a side-effect of Em's recent tension with Snoop Dogg, many have been wondering whether the Music To Be Murdered By rapper would step up to defend his honor. Or if not him, then perhaps another one of his loyal, and far more social-media-savvy friends -- the legendary 50 Cent.

While Fif has yet to take the plunge into the world of Clubhouse, he did take a moment to share a heartfelt reflection, one that circles back to the days leading up to the release of Get Rich Or Die Tryin. "You ain’t gonna believe this one but 18 years ago today I dropped a song I recorded in LA and it’s still spinning 1,000 times a week at radio," begins 50, marveling at the fact that "In Da Club" currently sits at one billion YouTube views. "I tell @eminem I love him for what he did for me, he put me on."

Em and 50 at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Though not exactly a direct response to the anti-Eminem rhetoric being flung around with increasing frequency, it's hard to deny the timing of Fif's celebratory post. Of course, it's no secret that the pair have a close friendship, as evidenced by Em's speech at Fif's Walk Of Fame induction ceremony. And while some have been hoping that 50 would involve himself more actively in the next fray, perhaps his recent words will serve to remind the masses that his Shady Records roots run deep. Check out his message below, and who knows -- perhaps we'll see Gatman and Robbin reunite on wax before the year is over.