50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.

The launch of BMF hasn't been without controversy though. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was formerly affiliated with BMF before getting locked up and called out for allegedly becoming a federal informant, warned executive producer 50 Cent, telling him that he better not play with his portrayal on the show. Since then, it seems the industry has ganged up to clown DaVinci.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Joining BMF's second-in-charge JBo, 50 Cent posted a video showing Bleu DaVinci as part of the 1991 film The Five Heartbeats, begging to re-join BMF. However, the other members of the group -- in this case, The Five Heartbeats -- show they're clearly disinterested in letting him back into the fray.

In addition to his taunting of Bleu DaVinci, Fiddy also shared a personal message from Big Meech, who remains incarcerated. The message was written to his son Lil Meech, and not 50 himself.

"KEEP IN TOUCH SO WE CAN TALK ABOUT THE 3RD AND 4TH EPISODE AND WHATEVER YOU OUT THERE GOING ALL POSITIVE VIBES," wrote Big Meech in the message. "I REALLY LOVE 50 FOR HELPING US MAKE ALL THIS HAPPEN FOR US IT'S LIKE HE THE ONLY ONE TO SENCERELY COME THRU AND PUT US ON THE 100% LEGITIMATE SUCCESSFUL PATH AND HE NEVER OWED US SHIT BUT GAVE US 'EVERYTHING' WHEN ALMOST ALL THE SPORTS AND ENTERTAINERS I'VE KNOWN MOST OF MY LIFE NEVER SPOKE UP OR HELPED US GET ON THE PATH TO LEGITIMACY! WHAT 50 HAS DONE FOR US TO ME IS 'PRICELESS' AND THERES NOTHING WE MEANING YOU AND I WON'T DO FOR HIM EVER IF NEEDED! I LOVE YOU SON WITH ALL MY HEART 4LIFE & DEATH YOUR DAD THE REAL BIG MEECH B.M.F. IMMORTAL!"



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Check out Big Meech's letter below, as well as 50's taunt toward Bleu DaVinci underneath.