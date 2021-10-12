50 Cent's television empire continues to grow with each series he lays his fingerprints on. Power has now turned into an entire universe with several spin-offs following key characters in the series. However, it's the story of the Black Mafia Family that many fans have been anticipating. A few weeks ago, the debut of BMF finally hit Starz and fans have been praising the show, so far. Fif grabbed the sons of Big Meech and Southwest T to play the roles of the BMF leaders.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Unfortunately, not everyone is entirely excited about upcoming episodes. Bleu DaVinci, the sole artist under BMF Entertainment who served a five-year bid for his association to the enterprise, shared his reservations about the series, largely when it comes to his name. DaVinci took to Instagram where he shared a warning to the producers and 50 Cent for how they might depict him in the BMF series. While he commended Fif for his unmatched ability to bring quality storytelling to television, he insisted that he won't tolerate having his name dragged through the mud.

"The only thing I'm saying is that if they handle my name wrong, I'm coming to see you," he said. "The writers, the producers, the directors, the executive producers, y'all play with my name -- I'm telling y'all right now. Y'all play with my name, it's up. Period."

He explained how he would turn it into his mission to take down the series if that was the case. "There won't be no more shooting. No more filming that sh*t. I'm gonna try to find a way to f*ck up everything about it if you play with your name," he continued. "Soon as I get the first report, 'Aye, bro, they playin' with your name.' I'm coming. Just already know. So have your security beefed up."