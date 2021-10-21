Bleu DaVinci recently issued a warning to 50 Cent and other BMF producers not to play with his name. "I'm coming to see you," he said, telling producers that if they depicted him in a negative manner on the show, he would not be happy.

His warning reminded people of Bleu's previous legal case, during which he was accused of becoming a federal informant and having time shaved off of his sentence when Big Meech got locked up. As that talk amplified in the last few days, rap manager Wack 100 seemingly defended the accused snitch by sharing a report that notes Bleu DaVinci was the only person from his group that didn't cooperate with the feds.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"Documentation beats conversation," said Wack. "Don’t ask me bout @bleudavinci you can read bout em yourself — OH it was some foul balls being threw but #BleauDavinchi dam sure wasn’t the pitcher. Naw wasn’t him! NOW GO PLAY THE LOTTERY & TALK ABOUT THOSE OTHER 10 WHO SIGNED THE AGREEMENTS!"

Following Wack's defense of Bleu DaVinci, BMF's second-in-command Chad "JBo" Brown laughed at the rapper trying to rejoin their group, sharing a clip from the 1991 film The Five Heartbeats when Eddie Kane Jr. tried to get back with his old squad. It's clear that JBo doesn't want Bleu DaVinci anywhere near BMF.

Check out the two posts below.