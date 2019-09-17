If you haven't noticed by now, 50 Cent has been tormenting Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent pretty hard over the past few days ever since she went on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last week and told the host that she had “receipts” from the G-Unit rapper about getting under his skin in their previous feud.

Of course, Fif wasn’t going to let her get away with this slander, and has been going at Lala on IG ever since, calling her out for her cocaine use & drinking problem. Continuing on Tuesday, Fif took things a step further today and actually decided to share the audio recording revealing the terms between his and Randell & Lala’s contract, which stemmed from the initial $1 million Randall owed 50 Cent earlier this year. And according to the contract, which Lala has since breached, 50 now has every right to go at the reality couple.

He captioned the post, "Here’s the terms I agreed to when Randell gave me my money. I didn’t say anything about him till his little drunk ass girl friend went running her mouth.”

Per the deal, 50’s lawyer says there was a provision added to the repayment contract. The deal said if Emmett or Kent made public statements about 50 Cent, following the deal being executed, then the rapper was permitted to respond publicly, “in any manner and without restrictions," which he has done.

His lawyer tells him the verbiage read, “in the event that either Emmett or Kent make any public statement whether on social media or otherwise … Jackson may be permitted to respond publicly in any manner and without any restrictions.” 50 then responds to his lawyer, “so if they decided to sue me for defamation … I don’t give a f—k if they sue me, I got all day for this sh-t.” His lawyer then reminds him the comments he has made were his opinion and legally fine.

50 has since deleted the post on IG, but not before the internet got their hands on it and posted it to Youtube first. Check it out (below).

