On Sunday (Mar. 1), 50 Cent revealed his plan to executive produce Pop Smoke's posthumous album. It appears 50 got his hands on the late Brooklyn rapper's unreleased songs, which inspired him to polish them off and share them with the world. 50 has been openly mourning the loss of Pop Smoke, who was a friend and fellow NYC artist with a ferocious voice and drive. 50's passion for the cause definitely makes him well-fitted to put the finishing touches on what may be considered as Pop Smoke's first official debut album. The head of Pop's label, Steven Victor, has confirmed that 50 has been handed over the reins for this role.

The TV mogul has already started holding casting calls for the project on his IG page, where he handles most of his affairs. After first announcing that he was on the hunt for a Roddy Ricch feature, "The Box" hitmaker responded that he is ready to report for duty. 50 then sent out his next request for Drake to appear as a guest, simultaneously taking a little jab at him. "See i got @roddyricch on deck, this shit gonna be stupid 🤦‍♂️ @champagnepapi where you at n****, don’t start acting light skinned on us." Despite this playful call-out, Drake would probably be honored to contribute to the Pop Smoke album, as he has expressed great respect for him in the past.