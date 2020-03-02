In a recent post, 50 Cent has revelaed that he intends to executive produce and finish the late Pop Smoke's album.

"I’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, I decided I’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him," penned Fif on Instagram.

He's already teased a possible colaboration for the new project, following up with a post inquiring on the whereabouts of Roddy Ricch.

Pop Smoke, who was gunned down during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills last month, was often compared to 50 Cent during his meteoric rise. The energy surrounding tracks such as "Welcome To The Party" and "Christian Dior" echoed a similar energy found in 50 Cent's earlier contributions to a revival of sorts in New York's stake in hip-hop. The same could have been said for the trajectory of the young Brooklyn rapper.

Shortly before his death, he issued his Meet The Woo V.2 studio album. As for just what the tentative name of his poshumous work will be is not quite certain. Since Pop Smoke's death, a number of tributes have initiated in his honor including an appearance from a hologram at a nightclub in Paris this past week.