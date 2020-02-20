The Pop Smoke tributes have been pouring in on social media today following the tragic death of the "Christopher Walking" rapper. Drake hit the 'Gram earlier today to pay his respect. Although it's unclear if the two had a relationship, Drake issued a message to his followers in wake of the young rapper's death and paid his respects at the same time.

"Sit by some good energy tonight in these unwelcoming times," Drake wrote on his Instagram Story. "Be with some good people and express how grateful you are for whatever it is you have... RIP POP."

Along with Drake, other artists like Meek Mill, 50 Cent, and Nicki Minaj paid their condolences to the late rapper on social media.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed this morning during what police said was a home invasion at a rental property in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, four masked men broke into the rapper's home and fired shots at Pop Smoke, leaving him with critical wounds. The rapper was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pop Smoke was one of the leading figures in Brooklyn's drill scene. Fresh off of the release of his debut album Meet The Woo 2, the rapper's debut album launched to number 7 on the Billboard 200. The project cemented him as one of New York's next biggest stars.