50 Cent says that, as the head of G-Unit, artists would constantly blame him for their own career failures. Speaking candidly with Houston’s 97.9 The Box for a recent interview, the legendary New York rapper discussed his role as the head of the record label.

Under 50 Cent's direction, the label featured numerous prominent artists, including Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, Tony Yayo, The Game, and DJ Whoo Kid.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

When asked whether anyone who has done him wrong has since apologized, 50 explained: “Yeah, I get that all the time. What’s ill is, when you’re in the seat, the driver’s seat, a lot of times, no, every time something goes wrong it’s your fault. If you ask artists why their career didn’t go the way they want, it’s the [fault of the] record label. See what I’m saying?"

He continued: “I happened to become the record label; so all of those artists that were around and didn’t do exactly what they thought they were supposed to do, it’s my fault that it didn’t. They give it to me individually now, like it’s not the company, it’s him.”

As a hip-hop group, G-Unit was founded in 1999 by 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, and Lloyd Banks. In 2003, 50 Cent launched G-Unit Records, on which he released his iconic debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

Check out 50's interview on 97.9 The Box below.

[Via]