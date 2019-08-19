Is there a feud pettier than the one involving 50 Cent and Wendy Williams? These two flat-out don't like each other. Enjoying her Hot Girl Summer, Wendy made her way out to Fif's hyped-up Tycoon Pool Party in New Jersey this weekend but she was met with a bunch of security guards that were specifically informed not to let her in. The entire episode was caught on camera too, including Fiddy's legendary reaction to the denial.

For weeks, 50 Cent has been advertising an upcoming event, telling fans that it would be absolutely insane. With guests Casanova, Snoop Dogg, and more in attendance, the crowd was star-studded and Wendy Williams would have only added to the impressive list of talent. Unfortunately though, she seemingly had trouble getting in and Fif had a quick laugh at her expense. He posted a video to his social media pages clowning the talk show host, explaining why she wasn't allowed inside. "You can’t just show up to my PARTY if you been talking about me," he wrote. "BITCH wait out side."

It would appear as though Williams finally made her way into the party, despite security's best efforts to kick her out, as she later posted photos with Snoop Dogg. Do you think she and Fiddy ever exchanged pleasantries?