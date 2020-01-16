We've said it time and time again... nobody is safe from 50 Cent's trollery. His own son learned that the hard way, getting disowned in front of the entire internet last year after Curtis Jackson pulled the plug on his relationship with his eldest. Thankfully, he's still got love for Sire Jackson but there's no telling whether that will last once the child grows older. 50 Cent grows tired of people quickly. He's been embroiled in feuds with the people closest to him, including Young Buck who was in G-Unit with the rapper. While his jabs are clearly playful with his current girlfriend Cuban Link, Fif still goes hard on the woman and today, he went in on her again for posting a thirst trap video to social media.

50 Cent and Cuban Link have been dating since the summer, debuting their love at the Power season premiere event at Madison Square Garden. Ever since then, Cuban has found herself at the head of her man's jokes on social media. This time around, there was no humor being spewed. Instead, Fiddy voiced his frustration as to why she would be hitting the 'gram with such a provocative video instead of sending it directly to him via text message.

"I just landed, now why you gotta be doing shit like this," commented 50 Cent on the video of his girlfriend showing off her strong physique after finishing a workout. "You send this shit to my phone, not to instagram, what the fuck."

At least she knows for next time... Y'all think she's gonna get the strap because of this?