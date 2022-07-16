Earlier this month, singer and songwriter, Ricky Martin, was served a domestic abuse restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. According to the order, Sanchez was the victim of both physical and psychological abuse. It was claimed that the nephew ended their alleged relationship, but Martin continued his efforts.

The court documents read, "[Martin] calls him frequently... In addition, the petitioner has seen him hanging around his residence on at least three occasions." It also claimed that Sanchez feared for his safety, and felt that he could be harmed at any given moment.

Following the allegations, Ricky took to social media and denied all claims, writing, "The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me."

While he is sticking to being not guilty, some people have already made up their minds that he is. 50 Cent, rapper and the king of speaking his mind on Instagram, used his platform to share his opinion on the situation.

50, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, shared a screenshot of a news article that featured a picture of Ricky and a title that read, "Ricky Martin accused of having relations with nephew, could face 50 years." His caption stated, "[eyes emoji] Why was you [f*cking] your [nephew Ricky]? Go sit yo a** down right now!"

The Power executive producer's post has brought in over 70,000 likes and thousands of comments from his followers, raging about the matter at hand.