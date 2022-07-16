Earlier this month, Ricky Martin was hit with a domestic abuse restraining order in Puerto Rico. At the time, the accuser was unnamed, but now TMZ has identified him as Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, Martin's 21-year-old nephew. In a report by Marca, Ricky's brother confirmed Sanchez's identity.

It also looks like what began as a restraining order has turned into a larger criminal case. Though it's unclear exactly what charges Martin is facing, Marca reports that there is a possibility the singer could spend up to 50 years in prison for the incest and domestic violence allegations.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

According to the restraining order, Sanchez was the target of physical and psychological abuse throughout his seven-month relationship with the Latin artist. After Sanchez ended the relationship, Martin continued to harass him. "[Martin] calls him frequently," claimed the restraining order. "In addition, the petitioner has seen him hanging around his residence on at least three occasions." The restraining order also stated that "the petitioner fears for his safety" and that "the petitioning party demonstrated that there is a substantial possibility of immediate risk of abuse."

On July 3, Ricky Martin took to Twitter to release a statement denying the allegations. "The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me," wrote Martin. "Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart." Martin is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.

