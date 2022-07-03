Ricky Martin has been hit with a domestic violence restraining order in Puerto Rico and police are attempting to find the Grammy-winning singer to serve him. The accuser's identity has not been revealed, but police say they did not intend to file a police complaint and instead went to court to request a protection order.

"As established by the nature of the process, from the moment the Police received a copy of the protection order, through the new Center for Operations and Processing of Protection Orders (COPOP), its processing was coordinated by the assigned agents to the Dorado barracks," police said in a statement, according to Hindustan Times.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Martin has denied the accusations made against him.

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," representatives for Martin told PEOPLE. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

The restraining order comes just days after the singer was sued for $3 million in unpaid commissions by his ex-manager Rebecca Drucker. The 15-page complaint alleged that Martin "fostered a toxic work environment wherein he constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied to Rebecca, forcing her to resign as his manager in April 2022."

Drucker's complaint also referenced a "potentially career-ending allegation" that Martin was threatened with stemming from an incident in 2020.

