Bad Bunny Links With Ricky Martin & Residente For "Cántalo"

Chantilly Post
November 14, 2019 16:20
79 Views
Cántalo
Residente, Bad Bunny & Ricky Martin

Stream the new Latin track.


Bad Bunny and Residente have grabbed Ricky Martin for a new Latin track called "Cántalo" that translates to "say it." The song drops at a perfect time since the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards take place tonight in Las Vegas and will be hosted by Ricky, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega.

The lyrics share a message of peace and union with Bad Bunny's rap style meshing perfectly with Ricky's singing voice. "Money, although abundant, it is not worth," Residente and Ricky preach. 

The trio will be performing the song for the first time tonight at the award show. Stream the new-new and let us know what you think. 

Quotable Lyrics (Translated)

The breeze and the wind don't They stop blowing
And the candles don't go out
Your tide intoxicates my waist
The blue moon, the drops of the sun

Residente
Via YOUTUBE
Residente Bad Bunny Ricky Martin Ricky Martin new song single Cántalo
Bad Bunny Links With Ricky Martin & Residente For "Cántalo"
