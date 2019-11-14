Bad Bunny Links With Ricky Martin & Residente For "Cántalo"

Bad Bunny and Residente have grabbed Ricky Martin for a new Latin track called "Cántalo" that translates to "say it." The song drops at a perfect time since the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards take place tonight in Las Vegas and will be hosted by Ricky, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega.

The lyrics share a message of peace and union with Bad Bunny's rap style meshing perfectly with Ricky's singing voice. "Money, although abundant, it is not worth," Residente and Ricky preach.

The trio will be performing the song for the first time tonight at the award show. Stream the new-new and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics (Translated)

The breeze and the wind don't They stop blowing

And the candles don't go out

Your tide intoxicates my waist

The blue moon, the drops of the sun