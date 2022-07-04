50 Cent is among the best-selling artists of the early to late 2000s. Unfortunately, at the start of his career, the music establishment didn't take Fif seriously. His brand of hip-hop was a complete change of pace at the time, and institutions like the Grammys were simply too oblivious to actually catch onto his movement.

At the start of his career, Fif was snubbed by the Grammys for the Best New Artist award, and since that time, the legendary artist has had a vendetta against the recording academy. Whenever he reaches a new accolade, he makes sure to rub it in their face. On Sunday, that is exactly what he did as the artist was able to reach 1.5 billion YouTube views for his song "In Da Club."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

"In Da Club" is one of the greatest anthems of the early 2000s and to this day, it is still considered one of hip-hop's best hits. The song has amassed 1.5 billion views in 13 years, which is impressive considering the song is actually 19 years old. With the achievement in mind, Fif got spicy on Instagram, saying "Still no best new artist. I don’t know why people always want to cheat me man. They are counting from 2009, that song came out in 2003. Damn it Man."





The legendary MC seems to be doing just without the Grammy support, so at least he can find solace in that. Besides, 50 Cent is the king of petty, so his commentary on the subject shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

Let us know what you think of this achievement, in the comments below.