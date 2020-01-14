The parents of 14-year-old Davian Fraser claim that their son's tie to rapper 50 Cent has made him a target for bullies. The Williamsburg Charter High School student has reportedly been physically assaulted by his classmates because he's "tight with the rapper," according to New York Daily News. Davian's mother, Myasia Dickerson, claims that it all began at the beginning of the school year.

"The kids started to follow my son around, tried to put him on Snapchat, tried to take videos of him," Myasia said. "They were following him to the train station.” According to her, the school was made aware of the issues Davian was having with his classmates but didn't do anything to protect him. In mid-December, he was reportedly beaten.

“He was attacked from behind as he tried to walk away," Myasia said. “He was punched in the head and then the student proceeded to fight him and then he slammed my son’s head onto the ground.” She filed a police report that states her son was followed around the school and Davian even attempted to look for safety in a classroom but the teacher wouldn't let him in. Then, the teen tried finding a security officer but came up empty because all of the officers reportedly go to lunch at the same time.

NYDN shares that "Davian received injuries to his head and neck, and still suffers from emotional and psychological trauma," Myasia has filed a $5.5 million lawsuit against the Department of Education for neglecting to protect her son. “My son was hurt," she said. "And that’s the main thing here. I should not fear for my child’s safety. He’s 14.”

Although he's stated that Davian is not his son, Fif shared photos of his meeting with the teen back in 2016 with the caption, “This is Davian doing his, I’m cooler then my dad look." He later issued a statement to E! News: "Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson does not have a third son, however he was immediately drawn to this young boy's story much like his own, the 10 year old is growing up under rough circumstances so he has decided to help mentor him and get him the education he deserves." Davian reportedly hasn't returned to school since he was attacked.