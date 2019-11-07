Azealia Banks Puts A Hex On Your Momma In "Billionaire Bully"

Harlem rapper Azealia Banks is one of the most controversial artists in the industry. She loves to run her mouth against her enemies, picking fights all across social media and often creating headlines for her bizarre behavior. The 28-year-old has had her ups and downs throughout her career and these days, many of her fans are wondering when she'll return to form. Perhaps she's on the road to redemption because, to be completely honest, her new song "Billionaire Bully" is the best thing we've heard from her in a while.

Banks has been hit or miss as of late but this freestyle-sounding track is one of the better additions to her recent catalog. "Billionaire Bully" features nothing but bars from the often-discussed rapper. She's often remembered for her insane level of potential and she shows us exactly why we loved her so hard in 2014 with this one. If Banks can keep these types of releases coming, do you think she can regain trust in the business?

Quotable Lyrics:

Recruiter flow, bitches calling me the savior like I'm Neo

Big bitch, signing checks

Add a couple zeros, I'm on my stylo

If I'm the savior then that must mean that I'm the rap's fucking shero