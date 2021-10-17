50 Cent's musical output has been strained over the past few years. He's dropped a handful of singles including a collab with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Casanova, as well as theme songs for Power and BMF. In recent years, his focus has been geared towards his efforts in television, including the aforementioned series' where he serves as an executive producer.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

However, enough time has passed for a new generation to forget about Fif's contributions to hip-hop and how it shifted the genre entirely. Get Rich Or Die Tryin' remains one of the greatest hip-hop debut albums of all time while The Massacre did astronomical numbers that very few have been able to replicate.

Fif went to his favorite social media platform to remind his naysayers of his success within the music industry before transitioning to television. An article published by Business Insider broke down the 21 albums that have been able to move 1M units in their first week including The Massacre. Fif shared a screenshot before boasting of his success rate in both music and TV.

"but they act like i only had one album. I got 2," he wrote. "when i focus i get it all the way right."

There are a handful of rappers who've managed to do such numbers in their first week. Fif's mentor Eminem did it twice with the release of The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show. Of course, Lil Wayne also moved 1M in 2008 with Tha Carter III and Drake did the same with 2016's Views.