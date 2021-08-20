We've been hearing about 50 Cent's Black Mafia Family series for some time and we're edging closer to its release. BMF follows the true-life story of Detroit brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory who were reportedly the leaders of the Black Mafia Family that stood accused of money laundering and drug trafficking.

At the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour that reportedly took place today (August 19), 50 Cent addressed those who claimed that BMF was just another series that glorified gang and drug culture.

“There’s a huge separation between entertainment and reality,” said Fif. “People who don’t differentiate between the two should be in a mental institution because they can’t separate their reality from what they’re watching. When you watch 'Forensic Files,' does it make you feel like you should go kill somebody?... You don’t do that.”

The Power executive also clarified that illegal drugs didn't magically appear in the streets of Detroit. “The CIA was actually letting drugs into these communities and creating higher penalties for people who had crack cocaine, [but not higher penalties] for those people who had the cocaine we see in those Hollywood bathrooms partying... It’s the same drug but different penalties.”

“I understand some people misinterpret things or say, ‘Look, this is another successful drug dealer.’ All of my shows are drug dealer shows,” Fif added. “Even when the person is being wrongfully convicted and thrown in jail for 70 years, like my ABC show, 'For Life.' In that time period, that was actually going on culturally all over the place."

The Rap mogul is sure that BMF will be "successful regardless" and dismissed critics who instead choose to be "judgmental." Check out the trailer for BMF below and make sure to tune into the premiere on Starz on September 26.

