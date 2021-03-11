We have long heard about 50 Cent's exciting new series Black Mafia Family, which will center on the true story of two brothers, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, and their major drug-trafficking operation. The series is currently in production in Detroit and Atlanta, where the already-announced castmembers have been teasing the show's premiere. A new batch of stars has just been announced for the series, which will help to amplify the hype even more.

According to Complex, Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, and Serayah have all been cast in the upcoming series. The new additions were announced on Thursday, with their roles being detailed. Snoop Dogg will reportedly be playing the recurring role of Pastor Swift, a spiritual advisor for the Flenory family. La La has signed on as a recurring guest star, appearing as Markaisha Taylor, the wife of a drug dealer who is friends with Big Meech. Serayah was cast as Meech's girlfriend.

The original cast announcement included Big Meech's son Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., Kash Doll, Russell Hornsby, and more. 50 Cent has been teasing the show for years, dropping hints that it could even end up surpassing the Power franchise, which has a handful of spin-offs in production.

With the additions of Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, and Serayah, will you be watching when Black Mafia Family goes live?

[via]