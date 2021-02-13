50 Cent Debuts Extended Version Of 'Part Of The Game' With NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez

The rap veteran shared a video for the longer version of the well-received track.

Despite 50 Cent's status as a seasoned internet troll, the rapper is undeniably talented. His new single "Part of the Game," which serves as the theme song for the upcoming Power Book III: Raising Kanan show, has been very well received by fans of the former G-Unit member. The song features additional support from NLE Choppa and R&B crooner Rileyy Lanez.

The track has performed fairly well on the charts thus far, which is likely what prompted 50 to unveil the extended version of the record with an extra verse from the rapper at the end of the track yesterday (February 12). A day after dropping the updated version of the track, 50 also debuted the new matching visual for the song Saturday.

The video depicts 50 Cent and NLE Choppa in various different scenes posing next to luxury vehicles, complete with scenes from the new series mixed in between the pans. Set in the 1990s, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel to his popular Starz series Power that will track the early years of 50 Cent's character Kanan, who dies at the end of the original series after being set up by titular characters Ghost, Tasha, and Tariq.

Mekai Curtis will star as a young Kanan in the new series, while Omar Epps, London Brown, and Joey Bada$$ complete the rest of the cast list. Check out the music video for the track above and, as usual, let us know what you think down in the comments.