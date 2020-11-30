mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

50 Cent Drops Off "Part Of The Game" Ft. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez

Aron A.
November 30, 2020 18:50
1.9K Views
92
11
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty ImagesStephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Part Of The Game
50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
94% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

50 Cent taps NLE Choppa & Riley Lanezz for the "Raising Kanan" theme song.


It's not every day that we get new music from 50 Cent but whenever it could serve as cross-promotion for one of the many shows he's producing, you better believe he'll seize the opportunity. As previously previewed on Twitter, 50 Cent slid through with the official theme music for Power spin-off series Raising KANAN. Titled "Part Of The Game," the rapper teams up with NLE Choppa and Riley Lanezz for the single which brings some throwback South Side vibes. 50 Cent's back on his hustler shit while he trades verses with Choppa over some soulful East Coast production. 

Though there hasn't been a date announced for Raising KANAN, 50 Cent and co. are gearing up for the mid-season debut of Power Book II: Ghost this Friday, December 6th.

Peep the latest release from 50 Cent below. Available on his Instagram page. What do you think of "Part Of The Game?"

Quotable Lyrics
Two Cuban links, just like I'm Tity Boi
Ride around yo city, boy
Two-tone boogers up in my thang just like a Chips Ahoy
Mo' money, mo' problems, got my feelin' like I'm Diddy, boy
Biggie, boy, now you see why these hoes get jiggy for 'em

50 Cent NLE Choppa Rileyy Lanez
11 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS 50 Cent Drops Off "Part Of The Game" Ft. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez
92
11
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject