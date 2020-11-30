50 Cent Drops Off "Part Of The Game" Ft. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez

It's not every day that we get new music from 50 Cent but whenever it could serve as cross-promotion for one of the many shows he's producing, you better believe he'll seize the opportunity. As previously previewed on Twitter, 50 Cent slid through with the official theme music for Power spin-off series Raising KANAN. Titled "Part Of The Game," the rapper teams up with NLE Choppa and Riley Lanezz for the single which brings some throwback South Side vibes. 50 Cent's back on his hustler shit while he trades verses with Choppa over some soulful East Coast production.

Though there hasn't been a date announced for Raising KANAN, 50 Cent and co. are gearing up for the mid-season debut of Power Book II: Ghost this Friday, December 6th.

Peep the latest release from 50 Cent below. Available on his Instagram page. What do you think of "Part Of The Game?"

Quotable Lyrics

Two Cuban links, just like I'm Tity Boi

Ride around yo city, boy

Two-tone boogers up in my thang just like a Chips Ahoy

Mo' money, mo' problems, got my feelin' like I'm Diddy, boy

Biggie, boy, now you see why these hoes get jiggy for 'em