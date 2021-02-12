50 Cent & NLE Choppa Double Down With "Part Of The Game" Extended Version

50 Cent knows exactly what he's doing. Though he hasn't exactly been the most active on the musical front, when he does ultimately slide through with a new track, his loyal fans know exactly what to do. Upon dropping the theme song to his upcoming series Power: The Book Of Kanan, the NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez-assisted "Part Of The Game" proved that Fif could still move the needle. And while the track's success might have been the perfect catalyst for a new album, 50 opted for an alternate route, doubling down with an extended version of his latest single.

While this new update of "Part Of The Game" is largely the same, it does include a solid new verse from Fif to close things out. Spitting a more dexterous flow than we've seen from his lately, he slides in with some thematically-appropriate gangsta rap bars. "That sucka shit, I don't like all that sucka shit," he spits. "Boy you hop from clique to clique, we don't know who you fuckin with / ain't no gang-banger I mean that RICO and conspiracy / I say that cause I know the alphabet boys is hearing me."

Check it out now. Especially if you were one of those who -- upon hearing the original version -- thought to themselves this could use a new verse from 50 Cent. Would you be keen on a new album from the #CheminDuRoi slinging mogul?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

That sucka shit, I don't like all that sucka shit

Boy you hop from clique to clique, we don't know who you fuckin with

Ain't no gang-banger I mean that RICO and conspiracy

I say that cause I know the alphabet boys is hearing me