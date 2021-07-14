Despite being caught in a bit of controversy for not giving a few extra bucks to kids selling candy on the street, DaBaby is an artist who prides himself on being a student of the game. He's shared that he's spent time with Diddy, absorbing knowledge about how to navigate himself as a rising star in the industry with hopes of longevity, and now he's taking time to be mentored by 50 Cent, another Rap mogul who is delighted to share what he's learned along the way.

On Tuesday (July 13), DaBaby shared a photo of himself with Fif and explained that the rooms he's struggling to get into have helped position him next to the Power icon.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

"Somebody I been studying for a MINUTE lended me a few hours of his time today," wrote DaBaby. "N*ggas so scared to let me in the room they f*cked around & let me end up in the room w/ @50cent [face palm emoji] BIG MISTAKE! Beyond grateful for the game [stacked books emoji] Couldn’t have come from a better source. [one hundred emoji] Now watch me put this sh*t to use."

The post didn't go unnoticed by Fif who took to the comment section. "I lost [Pop Smoke] before he could get it, This one already got it and he listen," he said. "I’m a teach him all the mistakes i made, so he can be better than me. THIS IS HIP HOP!"

We can only imagine what these conversations must be like. Check out the post below.



