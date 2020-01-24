For years, Diddy has dropped off bits of wisdom for people to be encouraged by, and he's known throughout the industry as a figure that helps motivate others to their fullest potential. There have been jokes about Sean Love Combs and his cheesecake-fetching ways, but overall, Diddy and his successes are motivators for rising and established artists.



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

Early Thursday (January 23), DaBaby uploaded a video to Instagram of himself updating fans of what he'd just experienced. The rapper was at a gas station getting ready to hit the road after leaving Diddy's home. "I always end up motivated, uplift the spirit and sh*t every time I talk to big brother," the rapper said. DaBaby decided to give Diddy a call, and according to the KIRK spitter, the music mogul always answers. Diddy told him that they need to get together, so DaBaby left a radio station, dropped what he was doing, and made his way over to Mr. Comb's luxury Beverly Hills pad.

"He put me in a chokehold, which I probably deserved," DaBaby admits. "We go out back. He sit me the f*ck down and have a real deal conversation with me. Throughout the conversation, so much knowledge was passed down. It was just a real, real organic conversation from a person who has had organic conversations with me before so nothing about it is fabricated. Nothing about it is new besides a lot of the events have taken place since the last time me and him have spoken."

DaBaby was referring to his arrest by North Carolina officers after a show as well as his charges of assault and robbery of a promoter who claims he was attacked by the rapper. DaBaby shared that he was relieved that the "bullsh*t" in the news didn't change Diddy's perspective of him. "[He didn't] turn the other way on me like, 'I can't f*ck with little brother.'"

"Throughout the conversation, a lot of real-deal sh*t was covered, a lot of real-deal ground was covered," he added. "To make a long story short, I been blessed enough man. God has been gracious enough for me to...to allow me to make it through." He felt it was "imperative" to share with the world that the conversation he had with Diddy helped him gain a new perspective and enlightened him in ways that no other bit of advice has done. Check it out below.