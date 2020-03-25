Everyone else hit up Instagram Live on Tuesday (March 24), so 50 Cent decided to throw his hat in the ring. The rap mogul played a few old school jams while viewers tuned in, and of course, Fif plugged his alcohol brands unashamedly. During the Live session, 50 Cent took some time to talk about the late Pop Smoke and shared a memory of the 20-year-old that impressed him.



Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images

"See, Pop Smoke, that was one of my favorites. I liked that n*gga, man. I swear to God, I like that n*gga man," 50 Cent said. "I met him. We was talking, and I was like, yo. I'm watching him, right. He keep playing with his phone. These little n*ggas play with they phone all the time. I'm like yo, what the f*ck is wrong with this n*gga?"

Fif was getting a little irritated because Pop Smoke was looking at this phone nonstop, but realized that Pop was writing down everything that he was saying. "I said, 'Oh sh*t,'" Fif recalled. "See it's a difference between a n*gga copying you. That's not copying. He never copied one f*cking thing from me. He just looked at it, he saw what was good in it. It influenced him, and he was doing his own thing with it. I fell in love with the n*gga at that point."

He continued to praise Pop Smoke for paying attention to a veteran giving him some game. 50 Cent also touched on executive producing Pop's posthumous album and what fans can expect from it. Swipe through below to listen to 50 Cent share memories about Pop Smoke, talk about his thoughts on hip hop's youth culture's inability to articulate what they're going through, and drop some gems on his Instagram Live.