The last month has been filled with even more 50 Cent-related drama. The man just always has something or somebody on his mind and, usually, he can't wait to drop some gems online via a hilarious meme or a clever caption. His feud with Young Buck is problematic for several reasons. For starters, we really just want to see the two get along because, after spending so much time as buddies within G-Unit, it hurts to witness their falling out. A much more pertinent reason as to why this isn't like any other beef 50 Cent has undertaken in the last twelve months is because much of it is fueled by homophobia and transphobia. Continuing a harmful campaign, Fif shared a video today of two men sensually dancing together and dubbed it as Young Buck's new choreography routine.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

50 Cent posted a clip of two men dancing in a studio, showing off some impressive, yet sexual, moves. He directed the video to Young Buck, recalling the allegations that have been made against him that he previously spent time in a relationship with a trans woman. Whatever money Buck owes Fiddy is still being requested because even though the banks were closed for Memorial Day yesterday, the rapper expected his coin from his former G-Unit ally. "Told you I want my money by Monday fool today is Tuesday," wrote Fif.

The context of this post furthers a troubling narrative that has lived on in the hip-hop community for decades. The LGBT community has found acceptance in so many other spaces but because of behaviour like this, LGBT folks find it difficult to be their true selves in rap's culture. If Young Buck really did have a sexual relationship with a transgender woman, he shouldn't be dragged for that. Everybody has different sexual preferences at the end of the day.