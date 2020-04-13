With the ongoing coronavirus spread causing what feels like a global quarantine state, celebratory gatherings of loved ones have temporarily become a thing of the past. Given that this past weekend was the Easter holiday, many moved to retain some semblance of tradition. That includes the hip-hop community, who took to Instagram to share family pictures and inspirational words.

"Happy Easter and keep the faith," writes 2 Chainz, sharing a photo of his three children. "Remain optimistic and Pray." Fresh off holding it down in a legendary producer battle against DJ Premier, the RZA chimed in with some motivational wisdom befitting of the Wu-Tang cause. "Have a Blessed Resurrection Day. Today we celebrate the resurrection of knowledge of self," he writes. "Love of self, family, community, planet and most importantly the love of the Father of All."

Ever the mama's boy, Death Row's Daz Dillinger showed some love to his mom with a heartfelt post. Even 50 Cent took a moment to showcase his softer side, teaching his young son Sire how to bake. In turn, Sire offered his father some acting tips. "This guy is so much fun, he be saying some shit," jokes Fif. "He told me he saw my show For Life I asked if he liked it, he said it was cool but if you practice you could do better." Cardi B also took to Instagram to share a picture of her daughter Kulture, and her husband's cousin Quavo flooded his own driveway with a dose of Easter flair.

How did you spend your Easter holidays?