Although 50 Cent has been focused on collecting debt from other victims, the rapper has not forgotten the $30K reality star Teairra Mari still owes him. Following their lengthy and extremely petty feud which momentarily resolved with Mari finally agreeing to pay up, 50 Cent remained mute about the issue until recently when he asked for a court judge to add an extra $5K to the amount owing. And now, there is more to it. We just reported on Teairra Mari getting arrested for DWI and the sticky situation will, unfortunately, cost a pretty penny. The Love & Hip Hop star was also hit with a charge for driving without a license. Though you will be surprised to find out (sic) that 50 Cent does not care and still wants her to run him his money.

The rapper shared a screenshot of a news report informing of Mari's arrest and captioned the post: "Jesus take the wheel, A bitch drunk‍.I still want my money Monday. (Dirt Bag!)" To note, Teairra Mari's debt to 50 Cent commenced when the two got into an argument surrounding Mari's alleged sex tape leak. The latter result in a legal scuffle wherein Teairra Mari was ordered to pay the rapper a hefty sum. The two have since launched a series of petty attacks at one another ever since Mari initially refused to pay.