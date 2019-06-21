Beefing with 50 Cent never ends well for anyone involved, except Fif. The rapper has no problems clowning anyone on social media which at this point seems like his day job. If you've followed his Instagram, you're well aware that anyone who owes him money will end up getting roasted until they pay up. Most recently, he got into it with Adrien Broner because the boxer apparently lost him money. Despite this, AB still asked to borrow a million dollars. Fofty came out, claiming the boxer owed him for his loss but AB isn't budging.

Adrien Broner undoubtedly likes to show out but with Fif breathing down his back about his alleged debt, the boxer decided to troll back the rapper. He took to the 'Gram to announce his weekend plans which include throwing a light $20K before letting Fif know that he won't have any money for him by Monday. "@50cent I'm throwing another $20K tonight n***a and I ain't giving you shit on Monday," he wrote.

In other 50 Cent-related news, the rapper announced on Instagram that he was going to be going to receive a Hollywood Walk Of Fame star next year for his contributions to music, film, and television. There's no doubt that Fif deserves this high-level of recognition. After all, he did bless us with both Get Rich Or Die Tryin' the album and film.