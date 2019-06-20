50 Cent's career in hip-hop has allowed him to work in various fields. Although he's known as a rapper first and foremost, he's shifted towards television and film in recent years. He has several prominent acting credits as well as credits as an executive producer. With such an illustrious career in the entertainment biz, the rapper has rightfully earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame which he'll be honored with next year.

Fif's contributions to music, film and television will be honored in 2020 when he's inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Along with Fif, other notable names that will be inducted next year include Wendy Williams and Alicia Keys. The rapper reacted to the news on Instagram, joking that he finally "made it."

"This year's choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood," Selection Committee Chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona said in a press release. "Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who've touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories."

In other 50 related news, the rapper revealed that the Power premiere for the final season will debut at Madison Square Garden where he will also be taking the stage for a special performance.