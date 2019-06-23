According to new reports, Teairra Mari was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated in New York.

TMZ reveals that Mari was pulled over by law enforcement after he red Dodge Charger was seen coming out of the city's Midtown Tunnel in Queens with the right wheel missing and the bumper making contact with the ground, causing sparks to shoot up from the front.

The outlet adds that Mari was made to perform field sobriety tests after coming to a full stop, alleging that she had trouble maintaining her balance upon exiting the vehicle. It is not yet clear if Mari underwent a Breathalyzer test, nor if she has yet to be released from custody.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

It's yet another low point for the Love & Hip-Hop star, who is already in enough hot water with the one being who just may prove to be more relentless than the NYPD in Teairra's case. 50 Cent has still been making his calls to collect on debts that Mari still owes the mogul.

50 has yet to take to Instagram to clown Mari for this latest incident, as his typical mode of operation. But, the trolling and debt collection should resume in no time.