Big news from 50 Cent today. A few weeks ago, the executive producer of Power informed us all that the show would be coming to an end this summer. The next season of Power would apparently be the last with the producers intending on branching out into many different spin-off series. If you've been complaining about the end of an era, you're likely to be extremely satisfied by the following news. If Curtis Jackson is to be believed (and he works backstage on the show so, why wouldn't his take be legitimate?) then Power is not going to close in August.



The show is undoubtedly coming to an end soon but according to Fif, this summer will not be the last of the show. He took to social media to unveil his plans to continue the major storylines in a later season, revealing that the series is not actually ending right now. "I Changed my mind POWER is not going to be over after season 6," said the producer in his post. "This shit is to good."

With the news being broken by 50 Cent, do you think they came up with some pretty crazy plot points in the writer's room? What could have changed Courtney A. Kemp's decision to close out with Season 6?