series finale
- TVBob Odenkirk Shares Heartwarming Message As "Better Call Saul" Comes To An End"If you paid attention, it was about big, big things inside people," the 59-year-old said of the "Breaking Bad" prequel.By Hayley Hynes
- TVBryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Will Guest Star In "Better Call Saul" Series FinaleThe final season will premiere on April 18th.By Hayley Hynes
- TVFX's "Snowfall" Renewed For A Sixth & Final SeasonDamson Idris is saying an emotional goodbye to Franklin Saint.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNetflix's "Ozark" Series Finale Trailer Has Arrived: WatchThe final episode of "Ozark" will arrive on April 29th.By Hayley Hynes
- TVDonald Glover Speaks On "Atlanta" Ending With Season FourFans were surprised when FX announced that season four of the beloved series "Atlanta" would be the final season.By Rose Lilah
- TVIssa Rae Thanks Fans Following The Series Finale Of "Insecure": "I Love Y'all""Insecure" has officially come to an end.By Hayley Hynes
- TVThe "Insecure" Series Finale Airs Tonight: Fans ReactAfter five seasons, "Insecure" will take its final bow tonight at 10 p.m. on HBO.By Joshua Robinson
- TV"Judge Judy" Coming To End After 25 Seasons"Judge Judy" is finally coming to an end after 25 seasons. By Dominiq R.
- Music"Power's" Naturi Naughton & Omarion Tease New Music CollaborationNaturi Naughton & Omarion might have some new music on the way. By Dominiq R.
- TVThe Simpsons Might Be "Coming To An End," Claims Show's Composer"The Simpsons" could be coming to an end.By Aron A.
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Mysterious Tweet Gets Conflicting Reactions From FansBut what does it MEAN?By Lynn S.
- TVMarvel's "Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D" Announces Series FinaleAll good things must come to an end.By Alex Zidel
- TV50 Cent Confirms "Power" Is Not Ending: "You Will Understand Why"50 Cent tells the world that the next season of "Power" will not be the last.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment50 Cent Back-Pedals & Says "Power" Is NOT Ending This Summer50 Cent changed his mind and will be continuing the series.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Silicon Valley" Comes To An End On HBO With Their Sixth SeasonThe show will air its sixth, and final, season later this year.By hnhh
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Actor Kit Harington Checked Into Rehab Ahead Of Finale: ReportKit Harington checked into rehab for stress and alcohol issues. By Aron A.