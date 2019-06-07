You know when you can book Madison Square Garden, you've hit the big leagues. It's a dream for artists around the world to sell out the iconic New York City arena. All kinds of events are held at MSG with concerts, sports games, and more occurring on a daily basis. For Yeezy Season 3, Kanye West managed to pack in the seats of the arena to listen to his Life Of Pablo album and peep his latest designs. Now, Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent are looking forward to using the space to premiere the final season of Power.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Plenty of people are upset that the series is coming to an end. Starz made a surprising announcement a few weeks ago that the show would be finishing after the next season, which begins in August. There are already several spin-off shows scheduled once Season 6 culminates but before that, we've got to give it up to the crew of the show for booking MSG to debut the last season of Power.

As reported by Deadline, the world premiere of Season 6 will take place five days before it airs nationally with a special event at Madison Square Garden. Executive producer 50 Cent will be performing and Courtney Kemp will roll out the new season in front of thousands of hungry fans. The event will take place on August 20 with stars Omari Hardwick, Rotimi, Naturi Naughton, La La Anthony, Joseph Sikora, and more confirmed to be in attendance. The night will be open to the public but RSVPs only begin next month.