Is there anybody in the television and entertainment industry working harder than 50 Cent right now? The man has seamlessly transitioned from his career as a rapper to becoming one of the biggest names in television production. With the Starz network, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has been able to build a serious empire, introducing us to shows including Power and its extensive universe, BMF, and more. He was also the brains behind For Life on ABC, which unfortunately didn't turn out to be a long-lasting project.

In 2021, Jackson has announced a handful of new television projects, including a series unpacking his rap feud with The Game, another looking into Snoop Dogg's 1993 murder case, a special docuseries about Black Mafia Family, and more. On Thursday (December 16), he announced yet another new series on Starz, called Queen Nzinga.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The show is being described as an "African warrior drama" and it will star Yetide Badaki (American Gods) in the main role. Badaki is also an executive producer on the show, alongside Jackson, Steven S. DeKnight, and Mo Abudu.

Queen Nzinga is based in 17th century Angola and it will follow Badaki's character's transformation from an innocent princess to a fearless warrior.

"If you liked the movie 300 your gonna love this," said 50 Cent.

Will you be checking for Queen Nzinga by 50 Cent & Co.?







