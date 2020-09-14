Over the years, 50 Cent has transitioned into the world of television, producing a number of shows that have captured our attention on a weekly basis. His latest success has been the Power universe, as well as Power Book II: Ghost, which is airing right now. That's not all though because, despite already having his plate filled with upcoming shows in development, he's just announced two more.

According to The Wrap, the first new show he's working on is an anthology series that will dive into the rapper's feud with The Game. The current working title is Moment in Time: The Massacre and it will be airing on STARZ. The first season will focus on Fif's beef with The Game in 2005, which resulted in the infamous Jimmy Henchman serving a life sentence for murder-for-hire.

"Yeah i had to do this one, so everybody can see how Jimmy The Rat was moving legendary sucker shit," wrote Fiddy on Instagram about the new show.

A second show is also in development about sports agent and attorney Nicole Lynn, who is the only woman on Lil Wayne's Young Money APAA Sports Agency. It is described as a series that will "follow the rise of a determined young, African-American woman as she breaks through and climbs to the top of the highly competitive and male-dominated world of sports agents."

"Shout out to @liltunechi we got one," wrote 50 Cent, suggesting that Wayne also had a role in creating the show.

Obviously, this is pretty exciting for fans of 50 Cent's television work. Will you be tuning in to these?

[via]