It looks like the world is finally getting a spin-off series based on Joseph Sikora's character in Power.

With all the spin-offs that have been announced, 50 Cent has his plate full with so many potential hit shows. It all starts off this weekend with Power Book II: Ghost but, sooner than expected, the fourth book will be upon us with more of Tommy Egan's story.

The announcement was made today that Tommy's own series was moved up in the slate of programming within the Power universe. Initially scheduled to debut as the fourth spin-off, Power Book IV: Force will now come out earlier than anticipated.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"There’s an easier way to do this, right?" said Power creator Courtney A. Kemp about Tommy's spin-off. "You just do a lovable, cuddly-like Tommy series — which we’re going to do. Well, it won’t necessarily be cuddly. [Laughs] But there’s low hanging fruit here and I’m not going for it."

50 Cent reacted to the announcement with a post on Instagram.

"I don’t know you might want to work with me," he said, bragging about his hot streak right now.

Power Book II: Ghost premieres this Sunday. It will be followed by the origin story of Fif's character, Raising Kanan. Then, Force with Tommy will start off before a deeper dive into Tate's character in Influence.

Stay tuned for more news on Power Book IV: Force.