50 Cent's series For Life has been canceled at ABC after two seasons, Deadline revealed on Friday, due to low ratings for the network. The show was inspired by the story of Isaac Wright Jr.

Series star Nicholas Pinnock says not to blame ABC for its decision and that For Life isn't a network show. Pinnock explained his stance in a series of posts on Twitter:

I am in no way bitter with ABC for not renewing For Life for a third season. ABC has been nothing but supportive of our show, and has championed it from the start. So I won’t have you bad-mouthing them. I can tell you firsthand how great they have been to me and to our show. Sadly, the live audience numbers didn’t reflect and equal the social media attention,” he continued. “The catch-up numbers were really good, but that doesn’t fit the model of a network show.



Brad Barket / Getty Images

Sony Pictures TV is expected to shop the program to other networks in an attempt to keep the series alive.

“If we do manage to secure another home for [For Life] … I can promise you we will continue to make a show that is beyond worthy of your time and engagement,” Pinnock added.

[Via]